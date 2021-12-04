Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of PHDG stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

