Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 446 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day moving average is $214.01.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

