Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 130,076 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

