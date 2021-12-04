Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 5,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 632,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

