Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

