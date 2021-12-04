Strs Ohio Sells 3,549 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

XEL opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.