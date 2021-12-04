Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

