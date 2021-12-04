Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,633,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $183.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

