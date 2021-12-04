Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after buying an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $116.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

