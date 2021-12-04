Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 187,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 943,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 73,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

