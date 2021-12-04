SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $19.43 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

