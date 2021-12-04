SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.39 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

