SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 19.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Griffon by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

