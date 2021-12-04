SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after buying an additional 379,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBR opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market cap of $651.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

