SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,742 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.53.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

