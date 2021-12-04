SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,205. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

