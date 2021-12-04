SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Sells 4,053 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.