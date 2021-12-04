Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NYSE SUI opened at $197.12 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

