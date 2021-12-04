Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.39). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after acquiring an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $32.71. 3,652,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

