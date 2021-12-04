Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Up 40.0% in November

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,359 shares of company stock worth $103,557. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 113,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.