Superdry (LON:SDRY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 390 ($5.10). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SDRY. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superdry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 401 ($5.24).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 267.50 ($3.49) on Thursday. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £219.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.82.

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

