Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in November

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SURF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $41,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $94,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Surface Oncology had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

