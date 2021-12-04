Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Trading 5% Higher

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 11,274 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 9,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.