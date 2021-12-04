Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $83.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

SMTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $2,752,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after purchasing an additional 113,869 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.