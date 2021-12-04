Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $36.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NYSE PSTG opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

