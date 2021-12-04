Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Susquehanna reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $99.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.28.

MRVL stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $496,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 95.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 33,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

