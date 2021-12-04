Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,359,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,396,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 1,179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 737,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Suzano stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,321. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 32.76% and a return on equity of 120.87%.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

