SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARNA opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.