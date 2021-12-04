SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARNA. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Shares of ARNA opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
