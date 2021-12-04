SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

