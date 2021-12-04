S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SANW. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $111.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&W Seed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

