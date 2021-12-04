Swing (SWING) Price Reaches $0.0596 on Exchanges

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, Swing has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swing has a market capitalization of $330,678.72 and approximately $11.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,547,618 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

