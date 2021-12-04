Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $71.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $70.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,596,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.67. 630,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $235.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

