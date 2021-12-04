SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 1,300 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 8.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SYNNEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in SYNNEX by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

