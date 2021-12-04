Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $402.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $344.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $365.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.41.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $156,603,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $127,122,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $114,597,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

