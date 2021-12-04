Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $362.65 and last traded at $361.12, with a volume of 14342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.75.

The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.41.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

