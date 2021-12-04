T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00.
Shares of PLMR stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
