T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,900 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $163,609.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.