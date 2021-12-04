TaaS (TAAS) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00040851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00239510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

