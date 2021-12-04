Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 18,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 589,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

