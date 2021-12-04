Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 33,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,930,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,644. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

