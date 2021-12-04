Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Up 5.1%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $13.01. 649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALS. Zacks Investment Research cut Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,047,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $881,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,741,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

