Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $4,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 153,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

TARS opened at $24.72 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $886,256. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

