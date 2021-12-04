TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TATT opened at $6.24 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

