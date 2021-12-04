TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.61.

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.03 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$51.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.12.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.95%.

In related news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $632,528.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

