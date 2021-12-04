TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.61.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$59.03 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$51.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The company has a market cap of C$57.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.12.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total transaction of C$70,171.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296 shares in the company, valued at C$79,080.24. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock valued at $632,528 in the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

