TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

