TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.72.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

