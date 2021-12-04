Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.73.

TFX opened at $305.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.24.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

