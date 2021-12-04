Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

