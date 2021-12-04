Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of Teleperformance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleperformance has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $202.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.07. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $160.74 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

