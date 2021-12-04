Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Plans $0.41 Annual Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 41.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:EMF opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

